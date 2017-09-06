Irmo to let voters decide fowl dispute

Feathers will be flying in Irmo this fall as town leaders turn to the ballot to settle A longtime conflict over allowing homeowners to keep a few chickens.
Town Council decided late Tuesday to let the idea out of a three-year political coop, putting it on the Nov. 7 ballot as an advisory referendum.
If voters approve the step, it would still be up to town leaders to make it happen.
Supporters are crossing their fingers that recalcitrant council members will follow through if the outcome favors the idea.
“I hope they will honor it,” said Tony Oravec, leader of a loose-knit group that campaigned for “backyard chickens.” “It comes down to how they write the rules, standards that should be somewhat reasonable.”
Irmo is the last holdout among major Columbia area communities in allowing hens at homes.
In addition to fresh eggs, keeping chickens a way to teach children about where food comes from and to develop skills in caring for animals, supporters say.
Foes say it creates odors and noise better kept on farms. And some Irmo leaders are concerned the step would encourage blight.
Cayce, Chapin, Columbia, Forest Acres, Lexington and West Columbia generally limit the number of hens to a half dozen or less and restrict coops to backyards with sanitation requirements. Roosters are banned everywhere.
The referendum in Irmo injects a new topic into a race for a pair of Town Council posts featuring two incumbents and four challengers.
“It’ll very important since it affects every homeowner and every neighborhood,” said Councilwoman Kathy Condom, who is seeking re-election.
The referendum is a no-cost addition to the town ballot. “Another line on it is not going to cost anything,” Lexington County election director Dean Crepes said.
