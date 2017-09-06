SCE&G releasing water from Lake Murray ahead of Irma’s arrival

Although the water level in Lake Murray on Wednesday afternoon was two feet below what the giant utility considers maximum, SCE&G began releasing water from the lake in advance of Hurricane Irma and the heavy rains it is expected to bring.
The hurricane is expected to hit or come close to South Carolina early next week.
The company announced it would be releasing water into the Lower Saluda River through operation of its Saluda Hydroelectric generating plant in an effort to manage lake water levels.
In its 5 p.m. update, the Columbia office of the National Weather Service said if it continues on its current course, Hurricane Irma could bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to the state with as much as 10 inches in isolated areas. In addition, river flooding is possible throughout the week.
Similar releases of water from Lake Murray by SCE&G in October 2015 were blamed by some for the flooding of some neighborhoods that had not been flooded by heavy rains Oct. 4 and 5.
