Hurricane Irma powers through Caribbean islands with SC and Fla still in track

The latest update on Hurricane Irma suggests greater certainty that this powerful category 5 hurricane will hit Florida.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the “threat of direct hurricane impacts in Florida over the weekend and early next week has increased.”

Tonight, US territory Puerto Rico is expected to feel the brunt of Irma with life threatening winds, storm surge and rain.

The maximum sustained winds of Irma were still measured at 185 MPH but that is in a small area of the storm. The projected track of the storm should allow it to remain a ‘very powerful hurricane during the next several days,” forecasters said.

This is what Irma looked like in the US Virgin Islands earlier in the day.