Hurricane Irma powers through Caribbean islands with SC and Fla still in track

More Videos

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas 1:21

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas

Pause
SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR 1:27

Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR

How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break 1:28

How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:38

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

USC target Channing Tindall closer to making college decision 1:11

USC target Channing Tindall closer to making college decision

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell previews matchup with Alabama 1:59

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell previews matchup with Alabama

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

  • Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

    Some small Caribbean islands bore a full hit from Hurricane Irma on Wednesday. Powerful winds and heavy rain swept through the former independent former Dutch colony of St Maarten, taking out a local webcam. Credit: PTZtv WEBCAM

Some small Caribbean islands bore a full hit from Hurricane Irma on Wednesday. Powerful winds and heavy rain swept through the former independent former Dutch colony of St Maarten, taking out a local webcam. Credit: PTZtv WEBCAM
Some small Caribbean islands bore a full hit from Hurricane Irma on Wednesday. Powerful winds and heavy rain swept through the former independent former Dutch colony of St Maarten, taking out a local webcam. Credit: PTZtv WEBCAM

Local

Hurricane Irma powers through Caribbean islands with SC and Fla still in track

By Posted Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 08:24 PM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 10:07 PM

The latest update on Hurricane Irma suggests greater certainty that this powerful category 5 hurricane will hit Florida.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the “threat of direct hurricane impacts in Florida over the weekend and early next week has increased.”

Tonight, US territory Puerto Rico is expected to feel the brunt of Irma with life threatening winds, storm surge and rain.

The maximum sustained winds of Irma were still measured at 185 MPH but that is in a small area of the storm. The projected track of the storm should allow it to remain a ‘very powerful hurricane during the next several days,” forecasters said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is what Irma looked like in the US Virgin Islands earlier in the day.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas 1:21

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas

Pause
SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR 1:27

Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR

How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break 1:28

How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:38

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

USC target Channing Tindall closer to making college decision 1:11

USC target Channing Tindall closer to making college decision

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell previews matchup with Alabama 1:59

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell previews matchup with Alabama

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

  • Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas

    Leslie Peters is reaching out to find help for Edna Eagles and her family

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas

View More Video