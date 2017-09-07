File photo. Airmen from the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron load a vehicle with cargo at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 23, 2017.
Airman Joshua Maund Photo provided by the Joint Base Charleston.
Local

Joint Base Charleston prepares for Irma

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 9:38 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) –

Leaders at Joint Base Charleston say they are monitoring the approaching Hurricane Irma and are reviewing checklists of storm preparations.

Capt. Leah Brading said in a news release Wednesday night that base officials are reviewing plans to secure equipment. Brading said the Air Force is also considering the evacuation of its aircraft, personnel and their families.

She said base officials are working with state and local authorities about the possibility of evacuation.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Wednesday as the state prepares for a possible landfall early next week. McMaster has not ordered evacuations but said that could happen Friday.

Adjutant General Robert Livingston said National Guardsmen have not yet been activated, but soldiers helping with Hurricane Harvey in Texas are returning to South Carolina.

