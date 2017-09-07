Trying to escape Hurricane Irma? Hotels are filling up fast in Columbia

Hotel rooms in the Columbia area suddenly are filling up fast with out-of-towners fleeing Hurricane Irma.

Online reservation services warn selection is very limited, saying nearly all 11,200 rooms are booked for Sunday through Wednesday.

That’s a dramatic change that happened overnight.

“We are seeing a surge,” said John Durst, chief executive officer of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Much of that is Floridians already on the road coming here.”

More than 100,000 Miami-Dade residents in Florida were instructed to leave their homes on barrier islands, including Miami Beach, and in low-lying mainland areas starting Thursday morning in preparation for Hurricane Irma, according to The Miami Herald.

Residents of mobile homes across Miami-Dade County to evacuate as well. In all, about 150,000 people are covered by the order, The Herald reported.