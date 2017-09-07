Private SC dam owners should start now to lower water levels

More Videos

Lowering Windsor Lake 0:59

Lowering Windsor Lake

Pause
Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 0:36

Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:24

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri 1:33

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 1:05

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded

Carolina Imports enjoys new life on emerging North Main Street 1:42

Carolina Imports enjoys new life on emerging North Main Street

  • Lowering Windsor Lake

    In this October, 2015 video, Alfredo Aguilera removes a board from the stack on Windsor Lake to lower the lake level. In advance of Hurricane Irma in September 2017, all private dam owners were told to inspect their dams and lower levels as necessary in advance of the storm.

In this October, 2015 video, Alfredo Aguilera removes a board from the stack on Windsor Lake to lower the lake level. In advance of Hurricane Irma in September 2017, all private dam owners were told to inspect their dams and lower levels as necessary in advance of the storm.
In this October, 2015 video, Alfredo Aguilera removes a board from the stack on Windsor Lake to lower the lake level. In advance of Hurricane Irma in September 2017, all private dam owners were told to inspect their dams and lower levels as necessary in advance of the storm.

Local

Private SC dam owners should start now to lower water levels

By Clif LeBlanc

cleblanc@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 12:42 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Owners of private dams in South Carolina should begin lowering water levels and conduct other safety checks in advance of Hurricane Irma’s anticipated heavy rain and wind.

The state environmental agency issued the advisory late Thursday morning as the hurricane churns in the Caribbean, threatens Florida and is expected to affect the Palmetto State starting on Sunday.

Dam owners and operators should check that floodgates are operational and begin lowering water levels,the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a news released.

Owners also should advise operators of upstream dams from their own to take the same precautions, DHEC said.

The flood of October 2015 caused breaches of 19 Richland County dams that are regulated either by the state or federal agencies. The flood did the same to three Lexington County dams that are regulated.

Many more dams are unregulated. Some have trees growing on them. DHEC said owners should be watchful because hurricane-force winds can topple trees and cause dams to rupture.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lowering Windsor Lake

View More Video