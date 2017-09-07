Wreck in Calhoun County stalls I-26 traffic on hurricane evacuation travel route

One person has died in a noontime collision on I-26, which left all lanes of Columbia-bound traffic at a standstill.
The collision happened in Calhoun County close to mile marker 136, patrol spokesman Judd Jones said. That location is in the vicinity of the town of St. Matthews.
Jones had few details at 1:45 p.m., and said it’s unclear how long the westbound lanes will be blocked. Jones did not know if the collision involved out-of-state drivers fleeing the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma.
