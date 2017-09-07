More Videos

Your pet is a member of your family and should be included in any of your emergency plans. Learn the steps you should take to ensure your pet is prepared.
Local

How to protect pets during Hurricane Irma

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 3:51 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.

How to protect pets during hurricane Irma

Most evacuation shelters for people do not allow animals except guide dogs and other service animals, state emergency management officials say.

So officials suggest other ways to keep your pet safe during the storm:

▪ Some counties may open facilities for pets, so check to see if that is available,

▪ If you are leaving home with your pet, put it in a carrier. Make sure each pet has identification. Bring a picture of yourself with the pet should you need to reclaim it after an unexpected separation.

▪ Bring proof of the pet’s immunization as well as food and water for at least three days.

▪ Check if veterinary clinics, stables and other animal care facilities will keep your pet when you’re away.

▪ As a last resort, leave your pet at home under the care of someone who can check on it while you are gone.

