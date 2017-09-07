Water discharges from Lake Murray less likely to become problem because of Irma

Should I worry about the effects of water discharges from the Lake Murray dam?
No, says South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., which manages the huge lake and operates its hydropower dam. Hurricane Irma’s strong winds are more likely to cause problems than the rain that will come from the storm, a utility company spokeswoman said.
None of the spill gates have been opened for Irma, but water is released periodically into the Lower Saluda as routine precaution during major storms, utility officials say.
Lesser amounts of water have been released this week from pipes – not spill gates – as the hydroelectric plant is cranked up, SCE&G spokeswoman Ginny Jones said Thursday.
The plant needs more water to produce more electricity and that added volume goes from the turbines into the river in smaller amounts through pipes, she said.
The dam has six spill gates, but never have they all been opened at the same time, the utility said. During the 2015 flood, some gates were opened sporadically to relieve pressure on the dam.
Whenever water releases, alerts are issued to public safety agencies and to customers and river users through SCE&G’s social media outlets, Jones said.
“This is not the same as the storm in 2015,” she said of the volume of rainfall. “We’re asking customers to prepare for the possibility of extended electric outages.”
Expect Irma evacuation to begin Saturday morning, SC governor says
That tree is close to my house. Who can remove it before Irma strikes?
Is it too late to get water, bread and other groceries before Hurricane Irma hits?
Hurricane Irma is already causing SC closings and cancellations. Here’s a list so far
Comments