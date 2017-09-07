Preparations, different kind of storm might save Columbia water customers

Will my water be safe?
Most of the city of Columbia’s water customers will likely not have much of a problem having sufficient and clean water, said Clint Shealy, the city’s assistant city manager over the water and sewer systems.
The October 2015 flood caused Columbia’s first systemwide boil water advisories because of a rupture of the canal dike and major water line leaks.
Now, the Columbia Canal has bulkheads to control water from the Broad River overflowing into the canal and debris jamming dam gates, Shealy said Thursday. The century-old downtown plant supplies some 190,000 customers inside the city and in Lower Richland.
The canal’s operating level has been lowered some 3 feet because a temporary boulder dam is still in place while city officials weigh the cost and method for repairing the 60-foot gash that almost drained the canal two years ago.
Another precaution for Irma is that the 22 water storage tanks are being topped off to increase the supply of treated water in the system, Shealy said. The Lake Murray treatment plant, which usually supplies suburban customers, also is powering up to produce more water.
The preparations and ongoing repairs have improved the system. But Shealy said that heavy rains still could cause water line leaks. “We’re still vulnerable in some areas,” he said.
He said he feels more confident because the forecast is pointing to Irma causing more wind damage than downpours.
