Challenger filed Thursday for one of two citywide seats in Columbia’s fall election

Perennial candidate Joe Azar on Thursday filed to challenge incumbent Tameika Isaac Devine for a citywide seat on City Council.
Azar, a Five Points businessman, is seeking the only other at-large seat that so far is on the Nov. 7 ballot. Mayor Steve Benjamin, who represents all city residents, as does Devine, is unopposed so far for re-election.
Azar, who is outspoken on many issues, including council’s onetime habit of spending money from the water and sewer system on services not tied to operating utilities, has run for citywide and district seats in the past on numerous occasions.
Filing for the four open seats closes at noon Friday.
Clif LeBlanc
