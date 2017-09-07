Local

How Irma may affect you - your questions answered

Staff Reports

online@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 7:20 PM

With a powerful storm like Hurricane Irma bearing down on the state, people have lots of questions about staying safe and dealing with the many inconveniences caused by the storm. We’ve tried to anticipate yours.

What’s canceled or closed because of Irma? (constantly updated as new closings come in)

Do I still have time to get flood insurance?

Is it too late to get water, milk, bread, other groceries?

How long could Irma knock out my electricity?

That tree is too close to my house. Can it be removed before Irma?

Should I turn off my water and electricity if I evacuate?

I have a private dam on my property. What should I do?

Will Irma close Columbia area schools?

Will USC cancel classes because of Irma?

I have pets. How can I protect them from Irma?

Mythbusters - 7 things we do during hurricanes that can get us killed.

Will the discharges from Lake Murray flood my house?

I think I’m being price-gouged. What should I do?

OTHER RESOURCES FOR FINDING ANSWERS:

Hurricane Guide (by the SC Emergency Management Division)

SCDOT Hurricane Irma Resources website

Midlands-area emergency alert radio stations:

WLTR 91.3

WCOS 97.5 FM

WTCB 106.7 FM

