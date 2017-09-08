Hurricane Irma evacuee with dementia reported missing in SC

Police in Lancaster County are searching for a Hurricane Irma evacuee suffering from dementia, who is missing after leaving a relative’s home in Indian Land.
John D. DePasquale, 77, of Florida, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Truman Drive, in the Sun City community of northern Lancaster County, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.
DePasquale had recently arrived at the home of relatives after evacuating from Hurricane Irma, Barfield said.
DePasquale left the Indian land home in a 2017 silver Toyota Highlander with Florida license plate Y4VMQ. He made a statement that he intended to drive to Connecticut, where he used to live, Barfield said.
He was wearing gray shorts, a gray golf shirt and white sneakers, Barfield said. DePasquale is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, he said.
DePasquale does not have several medications with him that he requires for his dementia and medical conditions, Barfield said in a written statement.
Anyone who sees DePasquale or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or Lancaster County deputies at 803-283-3388.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments