How many SCE&G customers may lose power in storm?

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we're answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina's response.
How extensive will power outages be in the Columbia area?
As many as 70,000 homes and businesses served by SCE&G could lose power from Hurricane Irma if the storm follows the path across Florida and Georgia currently forecast, utility officials said Friday.
Outages could last as long as five days in some parts of South Carolina, said Keller Kissam, president of the Cayce-based utility’s retail operations.
SCE&G has 650 lineman from Alabama, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas ready to assist its staff of 2,000 in repairing any downed power lines, he said.
The main threat from the storm is “tropical storm-force winds,” Kissam said. “That’s the big thing.”
The outages predicted will rise if the storm turns further east than expected, he said.
South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. has 718,000 customers in the Columbia area and other parts of the state.
Officials at two other utilities are making no predictions of potential impact elsewhere in the state.
Santee Cooper has crews and equipment on standby even though the storm isn’t predicted to affect significantly the area it serves. “What we’re looking at is summer storm weather,” spokeswoman Nicole Aiello said.
Duke Energy doesn’t make impact estimates public but is preparing to deal with outages, spokesman Ryan Mosier said.
Here’s how to report power outages: SCE&G, call 1-888-333-4465; Duke Energy, 1-800-POWER-ON; Santee Cooper, 1-888-769-7688.
