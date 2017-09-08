Ballot set for Columbia’s City Council election in November

The slate of contenders for Columbia City Council’s November election was set Friday, with half of the incumbents facing challenges.
Filing for four seats on the seven-member council closed at noon Friday.
Citywide Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and District 1 Councilman Sam Davis will face opposition in the Nov. 7 election.
Five Points businessman Joe Azar signed up Thursday to challenge Devine, council’s second-most senior member. Azar repeatedly has run for a seat on City Council.
Public relations professional Christopher A. Sullivan Sr. filed last week to challenge Davis, council’s longest-serving member. The 27-year-old Sullivan has previously run for an S.C. House seat.
District 1 largely encompasses Columbia’s northern tier.
Mayor Steve Benjamin is unopposed in his bid for a third term.
District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, too, is unopposed. He held two terms as a citywide representative before stepping down for several years. He then won a partial term early this year for District 4, filling the remainder of Councilwoman Leona Plaugh’s term after her death last year from cancer.
All council terms last four years.
The mayor is paid $75,000 a year for his part-time position.
Council members are paid $13,350.
