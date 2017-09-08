Shaw AFB sends fighter jets to Louisiana because of Hurricane Irma

F-16 fighter jets stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter were sent Friday to Barksdale Air Force Base near Bossier City, La., in advance of Hurricane Irma.
The jets flew there because of insufficient storage at Shaw to protect the jets from winds expected to exceed 58 mph, officials said. A few inoperable aircraft remain at Shaw in facilities designed to withstand those winds.
About 80 jets are assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing stationed at Shaw.
Meanwhile, officials at Fort Jackson are clearing up debris sand preparing buildings as precautions against storm damage. No decision has been made on canceling training for soldiers or delaying events, according to Pat Jones, spokesman for the Army base on the east side of Columbia.
Officials at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Lower Richland could not be reached for comment on storm preparations Friday afternoon.
In the Lowcountry, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort issued an evacuation order Friday for all non-essential personnel and their families. The order went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday.
