Irma expected to bring heavy rainfall and inland flooding to Midlands

If Irma stays on its current track, tropical force winds and anyway from 4 to 10 inches of rain could arrive in the Midlands Sunday night but are more likely to arrive Monday or Monday night, mostly in the western half of the Midlands and areas south of I-26.
The Columbia office of the National Weather Service is pretty confident that the Midlands will experience some effects from Irma such as heavy rain, flash flooding and possibly tornadoes. The severity of the impact is still too hard to predict this far out from the storm’s arrival.
In the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, hurricane warnings now extend up the east and west coasts of Florida with the watch extending further up the west coast of the state.
A storm surge watch now includes the Florida Keys northward to Tampa Bay on the west and Sebastian Inlet to the east.
As of 5 p.m. the eye of Irma was moving toward the west at 12 miles per hour. The storm is expected to turn toward the northwest late Saturday and move over the Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.
Still a powerful category 4 storm, Irma has sustained winds of 155 miles per hour with hurricane-force winds extending 70 miles from the storm’s center. Tropical force winds extend 185 miles from the eye.
In anticipation of Irma’s advance, there have been many cancellations in the region. Find the whole list here.
