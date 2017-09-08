Rainfall forecast from Hurricane Irma as of Friday, September 8, 2017.
Strongest wind and rain may just brush South Carolina

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 08, 2017 8:18 PM

State officials are concerned enough about the potential storm surge of 4 to 6 feet coming with Hurricane Irma that the governor ordered the mandatory evacuation of the barrier islands, only, in Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper counties.

The latest 8 p.m. Friday forecast from the National Weather Service predicts 4 to 7 inches of rain in the western part of South Carolina through next Tuesday.

Tropical force winds and heavy rain could arrive as early as Sunday night in the Midlands but it is more likely to start Monday or Monday night.

Officials say there is still the potential of damaging winds, and power outages from Irma but the continued westward track of the storm is good news for the state.

0908-8pmtrack
8pm Irma track on Friday, September 8, 2017.
National Hurricane Center

