Hurricane Irma forecast improves for Columbia area, but threats still possible

State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma's looming impact on South Carolina has prompted Richland County officials to declare a state of emergency and prepare to open the area's first emergency shelter Saturday at Dent Middle School in Columbia. Hurricane Irma's looming impact on South Carolina has prompted Richland County officials to declare a state of emergency and prepare to open the area's first emergency shelter Saturday at Dent Middle School in Columbia. sellis@thestate.com

