    Hurricane Irma's looming impact on South Carolina has prompted Richland County officials to declare a state of emergency and prepare to open the area's first emergency shelter Saturday at Dent Middle School in Columbia.

Hurricane Irma forecast improves for Columbia area, but threats still possible

By Sarah Ellis

September 09, 2017 5:31 AM

COLUMBIA, SC Hurricane Irma, now a Category 4 storm, is expected to continue its northwestward track into the United States mainland, lessening the likelihood of severe impact on South Carolina, according to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service early Saturday morning,

The Columbia area is still likely to see tropical storm-force winds and three to six inches of rain. Those conditions are now more likely to affect the southwestern part of the Midlands, the weather service said in its 5 a.m. Saturday briefing.

Wind gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph, and as much as 10 inches of rain could fall in some areas of the Midlands, particularly in the southern and western parts, forecasters say.

Isolated tornadoes are a threat that might linger overnight Monday.

Greater rainfall, from six to 10 inches, is forecast in the Lowcountry, with a possibility of tornadoes there, too.

Irma strengthened again to a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 160 mph as it made landfall in Cuba overnight Friday. As of around 8 a.m. Saturday, it had weakened to a Category 4 with sustained winds of around 130 mph, moving west at about 12 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

It is expected to make landfall in Florida as a life-threatening storm Sunday.

The storm is likely to weaken as it spends considerable time over land in Florida and Georgia in the next two days, forecasters say.

South Carolina will feel most of its impact Monday and Monday night, though strong winds could begin as early as Sunday night.

After the storm passes, forecasters expect "seasonable temperatures" and low chances of showers in the Midlands for the middle and latter parts of next week.

