Latest Irma update: Columbia area still threatened by winds, possible tornadoes

While it’s unlikely the Columbia area will see hurricane-force winds from Hurricane Irma, there is a decent chance the area could see tornadoes form Monday, forecasters said around midday Saturday.

Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of around 125 mph as of 11 a.m. as it scraped the coast of Cuba, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is likely to regain strength before making landfall in Florida, forecasters say.

If Irma continues its current northwestward track, the Midlands can expect some four to seven inches of rain and gusts of wind up to 50 mph. Winds could be stronger, up to 60 mph, further south and west of the Columbia area.

But if the storm moves more westward into the Gulf of Mexico before moving up into Georgia, it could come on land stronger and have a greater impact on the Midlands, forecasters said. Forecasters called that the “worst-case scenario” at this point for central South Carolina.

Irma’s most likely impact on South Carolina will be throughout the day and night Monday, although tropical storm-force winds are possible beginning Sunday night.

The areas south and west of Interstate 26 remain at the greatest risk in the Midlands for tropical storm-force winds and tornadoes, forecasters said.

The southernmost stretch of the South Carolina coast remains under a hurricane watch, while the Charleston area is under a tropical storm watch.

The state’s barrier islands, home to nearly 45,000 people, were under an evacuation order as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Storm surge is expected to be a concern in those and other central and southern coastal areas. The biggest storm surge impact is expected at high tide around midday Monday, forecasters say.