3 emergency shelters open in SC for Hurricane Irma evacuees

Three emergency shelters opened Saturday in South Carolina for Hurricane Irma evacuees:
Colleton County – OPEN AT 9 a.m.
Colleton County Middle School
1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr.
Walterboro, S.C.
Jasper County - OPEN AT 10 a.m.
Ridgeland High Junior-Elementary Complex
250 Jaguar Trail
Ridgeland, S.C.
Richland County – OPEN AT NOON
Dent Middle School
2721 Decker Blvd.
Columbia, S.C.
The shelters are open for both South Carolina residents and visitors.
Those seeking shelter are asked to consider:
▪ Bring your own pillows, blankets and cots as these items might not be available at every location.
▪ If you are on a restricted diet, bring your own specialty food items.
A complete list of open shelters is available at scemd.org/shelters-rss and is updated in real-time as more shelters become available.
Additional shelters could be opened based on need, state officials say.
Comments