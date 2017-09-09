Sterlin Casseus, 20, of Charleston, passes time while staying in the Red Cross Shelter in White Knoll High school during Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 6, 2016.
Local

3 emergency shelters open in SC for Hurricane Irma evacuees

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 09, 2017 12:27 PM

Three emergency shelters opened Saturday in South Carolina for Hurricane Irma evacuees:

Colleton County – OPEN AT 9 a.m.

Colleton County Middle School

1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr.

Walterboro, S.C.

Jasper County - OPEN AT 10 a.m.

Ridgeland High Junior-Elementary Complex

250 Jaguar Trail

Ridgeland, S.C.

Richland County – OPEN AT NOON

Dent Middle School

2721 Decker Blvd.

Columbia, S.C.

The shelters are open for both South Carolina residents and visitors.

Those seeking shelter are asked to consider:

▪ Bring your own pillows, blankets and cots as these items might not be available at every location.

▪ If you are on a restricted diet, bring your own specialty food items.

A complete list of open shelters is available at scemd.org/shelters-rss and is updated in real-time as more shelters become available.

Additional shelters could be opened based on need, state officials say.

