  • Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

    GOES-16 captured this geocolor imagery of Hurricane Irma -- now located 115 miles southeast of Key West Florida -- on the afternoon of September 9, 2017. Currently a category 3 storm, Irma has maximum sustained winds near 125 mph with higher gusts. However, forecasters expect Irma to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba, and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Geocolor imagery displays geostationary satellite data in different ways depending on whether it is day or night. This loop offers a blend of both, with nightime imagery at the beginning and daytime thereafter.

GOES-16 captured this geocolor imagery of Hurricane Irma -- now located 115 miles southeast of Key West Florida -- on the afternoon of September 9, 2017. Currently a category 3 storm, Irma has maximum sustained winds near 125 mph with higher gusts. However, forecasters expect Irma to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba, and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Geocolor imagery displays geostationary satellite data in different ways depending on whether it is day or night. This loop offers a blend of both, with nightime imagery at the beginning and daytime thereafter.
GOES-16 captured this geocolor imagery of Hurricane Irma -- now located 115 miles southeast of Key West Florida -- on the afternoon of September 9, 2017. Currently a category 3 storm, Irma has maximum sustained winds near 125 mph with higher gusts. However, forecasters expect Irma to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba, and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Geocolor imagery displays geostationary satellite data in different ways depending on whether it is day or night. This loop offers a blend of both, with nightime imagery at the beginning and daytime thereafter.

Local

Latest Irma Update: Edisto Beach now under hurricane watch

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 09, 2017 5:33 PM

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center extends the effects of Hurricane Irma into South Carolina.

The storm surge warning and tropical storm warning has been extended north to the South Santee River. The hurricane watch was extended to Edisto Beach, South Carolina.

Southern South Carolina is still at risk of getting 4 to 8 inches of rain, and in some isolated instances 10 inches of rain, between now and Tuesday. For western South Carolina, rainfall may total from 4 to 8 inches.

A lake wind advisory was issued to take effect Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 8.p.m. for most of the western part of the state and the Midlands including Richland, Lexington, Saluda, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties as well as the towns of Saluda, West Columbia, Cayce, Lexington, Red Bank, Oak Grove and Columbia.

With winds gusting up to 30 mph through Sunday night and up to 60 mph through Monday night, water on lakes will be choppy and small boats prone to capsize, the National Weather Service warned.

Irma’s most likely impact on South Carolina will be throughout the day and night Monday, although tropical storm-force winds are possible beginning Sunday night.

The areas south and west of Interstate 26 remain at the greatest risk in the Midlands for tropical storm-force winds and tornadoes, forecasters said.

The southernmost stretch of the South Carolina coast remains under a hurricane watch, while the Charleston area is under a tropical storm watch.

The state’s barrier islands, home to nearly 45,000 people, were under an evacuation order as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Storm surge is expected to be a concern in those and other central and southern coastal areas. The biggest storm surge impact is expected at high tide around midday Monday, forecasters say.

As the storm’s first bands of wind start to lick at the Florida Keys, the storm’s advance has slowed to 9 miles an hour. Forecasters expect Irma to gain strength as it moves away from Cuba. Currently a category 3 storm, it may be a category 4 by the time it makes landfall in South Florida Sunday morning.

