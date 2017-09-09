Latest Irma update: Hurricane watch extends north to Edisto Beach

More Videos 1:21 Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas Pause 1:16 This highway intersection is among the busiest in the state, highest in accidents too 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:12 How libation was used to honor USC slaves who built the college 2:31 Before the projects were abandoned, nerves were on edge in Jenkinsville 2:53 "I'm from Fairfield County and it's a grim day." 2:09 Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 0:59 How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 1:41 Irmo's Trajan Jeffcoat explains why Missouri is his front-runner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

GOES-16 captured this geocolor imagery of Hurricane Irma -- now located 115 miles southeast of Key West Florida -- on the afternoon of September 9, 2017. Currently a category 3 storm, Irma has maximum sustained winds near 125 mph with higher gusts. However, forecasters expect Irma to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba, and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Geocolor imagery displays geostationary satellite data in different ways depending on whether it is day or night. This loop offers a blend of both, with nightime imagery at the beginning and daytime thereafter.

