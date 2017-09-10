More Videos

Local

Hurricane Irma back up to Category 4, shifts west as landfall nears Sunday

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 10, 2017 5:45 AM

Hurricane Irma was moving over the Florida Keys early Sunday morning, as wind speeds increased and forecasters with the National Weather Service upgraded Irma back to Category 4.

The National Weather Service says there is an imminent danger of life-threatening storm surge flooding along much of the Florida west coast. Irma should move north-northwest along the Florida peninsula throughout the day Sunday. The storm had been downgraded to a Category 3 storm on Friday.

By Monday evening, the storm should be over western Georgia and continue to move west, decaying into a remnant by Wednesday and dissipating completely by Friday.

The track doesn’t mean South Carolina will be unaffected. Forecasters expect the storm to bring wind hazards and up to 20 inches of rain in southern and western South Carolina. Wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour in parts of the South Carolina Midlands.

On Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster reported that eight coastal islands had evacuated smoothly after an evacuation order was issued, and transportation officials say traffic congestion on S.C. interstates had dropped, to 15 percent the normal load.

Storm surges are expected along much of the South Carolina coast as Irma approaches. A lake wind advisory remains in effect throughout the state, and a high-wind watch for Midlands counties for tropical storm force winds is in effect through Monday evening.

Wind gusts of 50 miles per hour or higher could cause damage to trees, signs and outbuildings, Columbia’s National Weater Service office warns. Damaget o mobile homes and power outages should be expected. Heavy rainfall of 4 to 7 inches is forecast Monday across areas south and west of interstate 26, with 3 to 5 inches elsewhere. That will create the threat of flash flooding, with river flooding in some areas throughout the week. Tornadoes are also possible Monday.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

