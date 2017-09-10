Governor to provide update Sunday on Irma path, SC impact

Gov. Henry McMaster will provide an update Sunday afternoon on Hurricane Irma and the storm’s potential impact on South Carolina.
Irma made landfall over the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm Sunday morning, after being downgraded to Category 3 Friday and upgraded again. The National Weather Service says there is an imminent danger of life-threatening storm surge flooding along much of the Florida west coast. Irma should move north-northwest along the Florida peninsula throughout the day Sunday.
McMaster and state emergency response officials will provide an update on the storm’s path and potential impact on the Palmetto State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
By Monday evening, the storm should be over western Georgia and continue to move west, decaying into a remnant by Wednesday and dissipating completely by Friday.
Forecasters expect the storm to bring wind hazards and up to 20 inches of rain in southern and western South Carolina. Wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour in parts of the Midlands.
Columbia’s only evacuee shelter, at Dent Middle School on Decker Boulevard, opened at noon Saturday. As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, there were 35 people staying in the shelter, according to an American Red Cross spokeswoman.
