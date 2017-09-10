Governor to provide update Sunday on Irma path, SC impact

16:42 Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say Pause

1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

0:49 What will storm surge do to us? The potential effect of Irma

0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

11:04 SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma

0:32 Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

1:12 State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma

2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters