More Videos

Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say 16:42

Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say

Pause
DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:06

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

What will storm surge do to us? The potential effect of Irma 0:49

What will storm surge do to us? The potential effect of Irma

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma 11:04

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma

Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 0:32

Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma 1:12

State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

  • SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma

    SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma awilks@thestate.com
SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma awilks@thestate.com

Local

Governor to provide update Sunday on Irma path, SC impact

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 10, 2017 11:42 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Gov. Henry McMaster will provide an update Sunday afternoon on Hurricane Irma and the storm’s potential impact on South Carolina.

Irma made landfall over the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm Sunday morning, after being downgraded to Category 3 Friday and upgraded again. The National Weather Service says there is an imminent danger of life-threatening storm surge flooding along much of the Florida west coast. Irma should move north-northwest along the Florida peninsula throughout the day Sunday.

McMaster and state emergency response officials will provide an update on the storm’s path and potential impact on the Palmetto State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

By Monday evening, the storm should be over western Georgia and continue to move west, decaying into a remnant by Wednesday and dissipating completely by Friday.

Forecasters expect the storm to bring wind hazards and up to 20 inches of rain in southern and western South Carolina. Wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour in parts of the Midlands.

Columbia’s only evacuee shelter, at Dent Middle School on Decker Boulevard, opened at noon Saturday. As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, there were 35 people staying in the shelter, according to an American Red Cross spokeswoman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say

View More Video