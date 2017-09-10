Irma still expected to ‘hit us hard,’ SC Gov. McMaster says

Hurricane Irma is moving away from South Carolina in the projected storm track, but the state’s leaders continued Sunday to impress upon Palmetto State residents the dangers they still face.
“Fortunately, not hitting us like we thought it might, but it will still hit us and hit us hard,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster warned at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
Forecasters warn tropical storm force winds could extend 190 miles away from the storm’s center, and are expected to extend as far as 270 miles as the storm moves inland from Florida to Georgia, impacting South Carolina.
“You have a great chance of people getting hurt,” McMaster said. “Nature is powerful.”
Storm surges are expected from Charleston County south from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, potentially damaging roads and property and causing beach erosion.
Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches in some parts of the state could create the possibility of flash floods, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello. Tropical storm-force winds currently extend about 190 miles northeast of the storm’s center, but those bands will extend up to 270 miles northeast of the storm’s center as it moves into southwest Georgia, Quagliariello said. Tornadoes are also a possibility, he said.
McMaster said he spoke with President Donald Trump earlier, and the president assured the governor he “will do anything we needed” in terms of federal disaster assistance.
More than 500 National Guardsmen and 89 State Guardsmen have been called up to deal with any challenges Irma could cause, assisting state troopers and other law enforcement agents. They will patrol the areas under the evacuation order to protect the vacated homes.
“There will be no tolerance for folks trying to take advantage of those areas that have been evacuated,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said.
Adjutant Gen. Robert Livingston said some 650 guardsmen, including an infantry battalion and a transportation company, will be deployed to Georgia and Florida to deal with expected storm damage there. Some South Carolina utility crews will also be dispatched to help get power back on.
Eleven statewide shelters are currently open. Officials said 12 more were scheduled to open on Sunday, mostly in Williamsburg and Clarendon counties, creating the capacity to house 13,000 evacuees. Only about 250 people are currently staying in the state’s shelters.
“So we have plenty of room,” McMaster said, “including for our friends coming from Georgia and Florida.”
Statewide, traffic seems to have returned to normal, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said.
“Traffic levels have returned to pre-storm conditions, if not lower,” Hall said. “The only exception is I-20 coming in from Augusta.”
But once the danger passes, drivers should expect to see a similar influx of cars heading back as were seen prior to Irma’s arrival. State officials on Sunday had no plans to implement lane reversals on any roadways except possibly in Beaufort County, but McMaster said that still is not likely.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office has received 250 complaints of price-gouging during the state of emergency declared Wednesday. Eighty-five percent of those involve fuel prices, Wilson said. The complaints will be investigated once the storm has passed.
