The first reopening announced after Irma

The wave of closings announced as Hurricane Irma approached South Carolina are beginning to reverse.
The State will continue to update this list as more reopenings are announced.
If you know of any rescheduled events or offices that have announced the resumption of normal services, please write to online@thestate.com.
▪ The Citadel: Classes and campus events are canceled through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Citadel employees will return to work on Wednesday, if not deemed “essential for recovery efforts” earlier. Barracks for cadets will reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with muster formation scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Classes for cadets and the graduate college resume Thursday, Sept. 14.
