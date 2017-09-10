More Videos

Local

Irma causes high wind warning to be issued for the Midlands

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

September 10, 2017 3:39 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a high wind warning for tropical storm force winds.

The warning was issued as Hurricane Irma continues to make landfall in the continental U.S. and its impacts affect the Midlands.

The NWS Columbia says winds are expected to be between 30-40 mph on Monday and Monday night. It warned that gusts could reach 60 mph.

Possible impacts of such powerful winds include downed trees, damage to signs, mobile homes outbuildings in addition to power outages. Forecasters warn tropical storm force winds could extend 190 miles away from the storm’s center, and are expected to extend as far as 270 miles as the storm moves inland from Florida to Georgia, impacting South Carolina.

Forecasters also expect the storm to bring up to 20 inches of rain in southern and western South Carolina.

