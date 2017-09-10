Irma bringing rain, high winds to Columbia area Monday

Get ready for a wet, gusty Monday in the Columbia area.
Storms stemming from Hurricane Irma could produce up to five inches of rain, with a few spots receiving seven inches, according to the latest forecast form the National Weather Service.
Flash floods are possible in some outlying sections of the Midlands.
Winds of up to 60 mph are predicted in Lexington and Richland counties as well as areas south and west, with tornadoes possible. the forecast said.
Those gusts could cause scattered damage to mobile homes, sheds and trees, the forecast said
Rain and high wind is expected to continue through late Monday.
Comments