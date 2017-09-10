Trump: US a ‘bit lucky’ Irma veered from original course

More Videos 16:42 Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say Pause 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 11:04 SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma 0:32 Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 1:24 Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:12 State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma 10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 4:04 Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path President Trump owns many properties that are in the path of Hurricane Irma. Credit: Patrick Gleason/McClatchy President Trump owns many properties that are in the path of Hurricane Irma. Credit: Patrick Gleason/McClatchy

