Electric cooperatives preparing for Hurricane Irma in South Carolina

Power outages are an expected side effect from the impact of Hurricane Irma on the Midlands. Electric cooperative crews are preparing to deal with that possibility.
More than 1.3 million South Carolina residents use power from electric cooperatives in all 46 counties. Their service could be affected.
Rain and wind, especially wind gusts, will cause power system damage Monday along the South Carolina coast and inland where wind, rain and trees falling on lines are most severe.
Emergency planners for electric cooperatives expect more than 300 line workers and equipment to arrive in the next two to three days, and more could be sent if needed, according to the Electric Cooperative of South Carolina.
The emergency workers will be coming from Arkansas, Virginia and North Carolina. They will include line workers, line trucks and bucket trucks and the possibility of crews and equipment who will assist in construction and service repair.
Officials with Duke Energy said about 8,000 people are ready to respond.
“We’ll do an assessment on damage in South Carolina on Tuesday morning,” said Todd Carter, whose department coordinates assistance for the state’s electric cooperatives. “Virginia and West Virginia may have more help available, and cooperatives in eastern South Carolina may be able to shift workers to the west.”
