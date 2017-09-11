Tropical storm winds, flooding & tornadoes possible for Midlands in latest forecast

The Midlands are under a high wind warning and flash flood watch as Hurricane Irma continues to approach after making landfall in the United States Sunday.
There are elevated threats for tropical storm force winds, flooding rains, and tornadoes for Monday and Monday night in the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
The forecast still calls for the possibility of severe weather despite the center of Irma expected to track well west of South Carolina, said NWS Columbia meteorologist Mike Proud.
Hurricane Irma was a Category 2 storm, with sustained winds of 100 mph as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS Columbia. The center of Irma is expected to move northward near the west coast of Florida then move further inland over southwestern Georgia Monday.
All of South Carolina’s counties are under a wind advisory, with a high wind warning issued for Lexington, Richland and Newberry counties among others on Monday and Monday night. If Irma stays on its current forecast track, strong tropical storm force winds are possible, with maximum wind gusts, from 50 to 60 mph in the Midlands, according to NWS Columbia.
Wind gusts of 50 mph or higher would cause scattered damage to trees, signs, and outbuildings. Damage to poorly constructed mobile homes would also be possible in areas that receive the strongest winds. Some power outages are still expected.
Rain is forecast to fall mainly Monday and Monday night, according to NWS Columbia. There is a possibility of flash flooding, with some minor river flooding possible throughout the week.
Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated amounts to 7 inches, is forecast where the flash flood watch is in effect. Anything from 2 to 3 inches is expected elsewhere.
There is high confidence there will be flooding, along with a few tornadoes, south and west of I-26, according to NWS Columbia, which added tornado watches might be issued Monday.
Seasonable temperatures are expected with some chance of showers behind Irma for the rest of the week.
Counties under High Wind Warning for Tropical Storm Force Winds
- Lincoln
- McDuffie
- Columbia
- Richmond
- Burke
- McCormick
- Edgefield
- Aiken
- Barnwell
- Saluda
- Newberry
- Lexington
- Richland
- Bamberg
- Orangeburg
- Calhoun
Counties under Flash Flood Watch
- Burke
- Columbia
- Lincoln
- McDuffie
- Richmond
- Aiken
- Bamberg
- Barnwell
- Edgefield
- McCormick
- Orangeburg
National Weather Service Columbia
