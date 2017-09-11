SC governor’s next Irma update expected Monday afternoon

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and state emergency officials are expected to give another update on Irma’s impact on the state at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded, Irma now has been downgraded to a tropical storm after battering Florida on Sunday.
What’s left of the storm’s center is moving toward the panhandle and Georgia, but the storm’s effects extend into South Carolina, forecasters say.
Tropical force winds, storm surges along the coast and possible tornadoes are expected in South Carolina, forecasters have said.
On Sunday, McMaster urged S.C. residents to take precautions.
“Fortunately, not hitting us like we thought it might, but it will still hit us and hit us hard,” he said.
