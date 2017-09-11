More Videos

Local

Here’s an hourly look at Midlands’ weather through Tuesday morning

Posted by Paul Osmundson

September 11, 2017 11:20 AM

Here’s what you can expect in Richland County this afternoon as the outer edges of Tropical Storm Irma move through, according to the City of Columbia.

Through 2 p.m.: Rainfall of .75 inches; wind from the northeast at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph; main threats will be falling limbs and some debris

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Rainfall of 1 inch (total of 1.75 inches); wind from the east northeast at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph; main threats will be downed trees, power outages and tornadoes.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Rainfall of 1 inch (total of 2.75 inches); wind from the east southeast at 20-30 mph with gusts to 48 mph; main threats will be downed trees, power outages, and tornadoes.

Tuesday: 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Rainfall of .35 inches (total 3.10 inches); wind from the southeast at 12-20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph; no major threats

