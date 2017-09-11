Here’s an hourly look at Midlands’ weather through Tuesday morning

More Videos 0:13 Hurricane Irma: As of 11:30 a.m. Monday Pause 0:16 Traffic lights dance in the wind and rain 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 11:04 SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma 0:26 Wind driven rain lands in Columbia blown in from hurricane Irma 0:40 Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 1:58 Building a Chihuly sculpture 1:24 Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma: As of 11:30 a.m. Monday Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm with the threat of high winds and rain Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm with the threat of high winds and rain smardis@thestate.com

Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm with the threat of high winds and rain smardis@thestate.com