Here’s an hourly look at Midlands’ weather through Tuesday morning

Here’s what you can expect in Richland County this afternoon as the outer edges of Tropical Storm Irma move through, according to the City of Columbia.
Through 2 p.m.: Rainfall of .75 inches; wind from the northeast at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph; main threats will be falling limbs and some debris
2 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Rainfall of 1 inch (total of 1.75 inches); wind from the east northeast at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph; main threats will be downed trees, power outages and tornadoes.
8 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Rainfall of 1 inch (total of 2.75 inches); wind from the east southeast at 20-30 mph with gusts to 48 mph; main threats will be downed trees, power outages, and tornadoes.
Tuesday: 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Rainfall of .35 inches (total 3.10 inches); wind from the southeast at 12-20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph; no major threats
Comments