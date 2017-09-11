More Videos

    Busch Garden Tampa Bay moved its flock of flamingos to a shelter on Sunday, September 10, as Hurricane Irma swept northwards along the Florida’s Gulf Coast.The theme park activated an emergency plan to safeguard it’s 12,000 animal residents as the Category 2 storm made landfall near Naples, Florida, after having brought devastation to the Florida Keys and several Caribbean island nations. This video shows zoo staff moving the flamingos to their temporary new home.

How is Riverbanks Zoo protecting animals during the storm?

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 3:17 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

All 2,000 animals and birds at Riverbanks Zoo are indoors while the Midlands endures Tropical Storm Irma.

Many exhibits at the zoo were created with indoor pens to shelter animals during storms, zoo curator of mammals John Davis said.

All birds were moved inside to facilities with interior avian displays, zoo spokeswoman Susan O’Cain said.

The moves were completed late Sunday before rain and wind from the storm arrived, she said.

No problems occurred because all animals “are used to being handled by their keepers,” O’Cain said.

Food for animals has been stockpiled since May as a routine precaution, Davis said. Extra supplies of rare commodities such as eucalyptus leaves for koalas are on hand, he said.

Zoo staff will check the 100-acre compound to make sure conditions are safe for visitors and animals with storm debris removed before the facility re-opens, O’Cain said.

