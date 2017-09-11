How is Riverbanks Zoo protecting animals during the storm?

More Videos 0:16 Traffic lights dance in the wind and rain Pause 0:13 Hurricane Irma: As of 11:30 a.m. Monday 0:47 Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 0:21 S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster visits evacuee shelter after Irma 0:40 Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia 0:26 Wind driven rain lands in Columbia blown in from hurricane Irma 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 16:42 Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say 1:24 Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Florida theme park flamingos take shelter as Hurricane Irma nears Busch Garden Tampa Bay moved its flock of flamingos to a shelter on Sunday, September 10, as Hurricane Irma swept northwards along the Florida’s Gulf Coast.The theme park activated an emergency plan to safeguard it’s 12,000 animal residents as the Category 2 storm made landfall near Naples, Florida, after having brought devastation to the Florida Keys and several Caribbean island nations. This video shows zoo staff moving the flamingos to their temporary new home. Busch Garden Tampa Bay moved its flock of flamingos to a shelter on Sunday, September 10, as Hurricane Irma swept northwards along the Florida’s Gulf Coast.The theme park activated an emergency plan to safeguard it’s 12,000 animal residents as the Category 2 storm made landfall near Naples, Florida, after having brought devastation to the Florida Keys and several Caribbean island nations. This video shows zoo staff moving the flamingos to their temporary new home. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via Storyful

