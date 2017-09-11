How is Riverbanks Zoo protecting animals during the storm?

All 2,000 animals and birds at Riverbanks Zoo are indoors while the Midlands endures Tropical Storm Irma.
Many exhibits at the zoo were created with indoor pens to shelter animals during storms, zoo curator of mammals John Davis said.
All birds were moved inside to facilities with interior avian displays, zoo spokeswoman Susan O’Cain said.
The moves were completed late Sunday before rain and wind from the storm arrived, she said.
No problems occurred because all animals “are used to being handled by their keepers,” O’Cain said.
Food for animals has been stockpiled since May as a routine precaution, Davis said. Extra supplies of rare commodities such as eucalyptus leaves for koalas are on hand, he said.
Zoo staff will check the 100-acre compound to make sure conditions are safe for visitors and animals with storm debris removed before the facility re-opens, O’Cain said.
Tornado watch issued for parts of S,C. as Tropical Storm Irma continues to weaken
When will we get back to normal after Irma? Reopenings here
Updated Midlands traffic issues caused by Hurricane Irma
When will Columbia’s food banks reopen? Where will homeless sleep?
Comments