Local

Columbia Fire Department battling house fire in elements of Irma

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 5:09 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A house fire was reported in Columbia Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department reported it was on the scene of a house fire in the 1600 block of Faraway Drive, near Richland Northeast High School. The fire was reported under control before 6 p.m., according to CFD.

Two people were injured and taken to an area hospital, according to Capt. Brick Lewis. One person and two pets were displaced by the fire.

Heavy smoke and visible fire were reported in the two-story residence by the Columbia Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

