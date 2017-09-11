A USC student fights the rain and the wind on Assembly Street as Tropical Storm Hermine passed through Columbia in 2016.
USC students, remember, you have class again Tuesday

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 5:44 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

USC students will be back in class in Columbia on Tuesday (yes, it’s true; sorry).

All classes starting at 10 a.m. or later will go on as regularly scheduled.

But in the meantime, you can still eat Chick-fil-A and watch “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on repeat and NFL football on campus Monday.

Here’s a list of places that are open and activities happening on campus Monday afternoon and evening:

Food Services

  • The Coop - 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Tea Leaves - 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Gibbes Court Bistro - 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Gibbes Express - 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Bates Diner - 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Bates Express - 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Honeycomb Café - 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • The Buzz - 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Grand Market Place - 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Horseshoe Deli - 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
  • Olive Branch - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Topio's - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies - 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
  • Chick-fil-A - 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Fresh Burger - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Pizza Hut - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Taco Bell - 11 a.m.-midnight
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels Russell House - 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Preston's - 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Colloquium - 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels East - 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Cooper's Corner - 9 a.m.-midnight
  • Wheat Retreat - 8a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Café Verde - 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • The Dodie - 7-10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5-7:30 p.m.
  • The Community Table - 7:30 a.m.-2 a.m.
  • Global Café - 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Hampton St. Cafe - 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Greek Village - operating as usual

Health and Wellness

University Union

Events & other activities

  • Board games and coloring pages - 9 a.m.-10 p.m. RH Information Desk
  • Free popcorn - 9 a.m.-10 p.m. RH Information Desk
  • Service Opportunity: “60-seconds of Service” - 12-6 p.m., RH Information Desk
  • Write a note to a military veteran or first responder on honor of 9/11.
  • Movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - 12 p.m., Russell House Theater
  • Arts and crafts - 12-5 p.m., Russell House Ballroom
  • Video Games - 12-10 p.m., Russell House 2nd floor lobby
  • Movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - 3 p.m., Russell House Theater
  • Movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - 6 p.m., Russell House Theater
  • Viewing: NFL, New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings - 7 p.m., Russell House 2nd floor lobby

Library

  • Thomas Cooper Library will be open from 8 a.m. -10 p.m. with limited services.

