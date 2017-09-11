USC students, remember, you have class again Tuesday

USC students will be back in class in Columbia on Tuesday (yes, it’s true; sorry).
All classes starting at 10 a.m. or later will go on as regularly scheduled.
But in the meantime, you can still eat Chick-fil-A and watch “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on repeat and NFL football on campus Monday.
Here’s a list of places that are open and activities happening on campus Monday afternoon and evening:
Food Services
- The Coop - 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Tea Leaves - 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Gibbes Court Bistro - 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Gibbes Express - 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Bates Diner - 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Bates Express - 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Honeycomb Café - 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
- The Buzz - 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Grand Market Place - 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Horseshoe Deli - 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
- Olive Branch - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Topio's - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies - 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
- Chick-fil-A - 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Fresh Burger - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Pizza Hut - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Taco Bell - 11 a.m.-midnight
- Einstein Bros. Bagels Russell House - 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Preston's - 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.
- Colloquium - 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels East - 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Cooper's Corner - 9 a.m.-midnight
- Wheat Retreat - 8a.m.-9 p.m.
- Café Verde - 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
- The Dodie - 7-10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5-7:30 p.m.
- The Community Table - 7:30 a.m.-2 a.m.
- Global Café - 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Hampton St. Cafe - 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Greek Village - operating as usual
Health and Wellness
- Center for Health and Well-Being - 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Counseling Services - 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Strom Thurmond Wellness & Fitness Center - 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Solomon Blatt Physical Education Center is closed
University Union
- Russell House University Union - 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Postal Services is closed
- Carolina Card is closed
- Printing at Russell House is closed
- Campus Bookstore - 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Events & other activities
- Board games and coloring pages - 9 a.m.-10 p.m. RH Information Desk
- Free popcorn - 9 a.m.-10 p.m. RH Information Desk
- Service Opportunity: “60-seconds of Service” - 12-6 p.m., RH Information Desk
- Write a note to a military veteran or first responder on honor of 9/11.
- Movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - 12 p.m., Russell House Theater
- Arts and crafts - 12-5 p.m., Russell House Ballroom
- Video Games - 12-10 p.m., Russell House 2nd floor lobby
- Movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - 3 p.m., Russell House Theater
- Movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - 6 p.m., Russell House Theater
- Viewing: NFL, New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings - 7 p.m., Russell House 2nd floor lobby
Library
- Thomas Cooper Library will be open from 8 a.m. -10 p.m. with limited services.
