Heavy winds, possible tornadoes, and more rain forecast Monday night in Midlands

The Midlands remain under a tropical storm force wind warning, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes, and more rain as the effects of Irma pass through South Carolina Monday.
In its 5:30 p.m. update, the National Weather Service Columbia said these effects are expected to diminish overnight.
Irma, now a Tropical Storm, has sustained winds of 50 mph as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the NWS Columbia. The center of Irma will continue to move north-northwestward through southwestern Georgia overnight.
There is a high wind warning issued for Lexington, Richland and Newberry counties among others Monday night. Maximum wind gusts, from 50 to 60 mph, are possible in the Midlands, according to NWS Columbia.
More rain is forecast to fall Monday night, according to NWS Columbia. Its forecast expects more than 4 inches of rain will have fallen in Columbia by Tuesday. There is a possibility of flash flooding, with some minor river flooding possible throughout the week.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Orangeburg, Barnwell, Bamberg, and Burke counties.
Seasonable temperatures are expected with some chance of showers behind Irma for the rest of the week.
