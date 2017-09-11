Lexington County road closures caused by Irma

The highly trafficked 300 block of Highway 378 is Lexington is closed because of a downed SCE&G power line, one of eight Lexington County road closures caused by Tropical Storm Irma.
“We’re asking people to find an alternate route and be on the lookout for emergency personnel in the area,” county spokesman Harrison Cahill said.
Irma so far has knocked down 46 Lexington County trees, 40 of which had been cleared by 7 p.m., Cahill said.
Two trees fell on Lexington County houses, but no one was injured at either, he said.
At 7 p.m., the road other closures, caused by downed power lines or trees, were at the:
▪ 2700 block of Hebron Drive in West Columbia,
▪ 400 block of Calks Ferry Road,
▪ 650 block of Wise Ferry Road,
▪ 800 block of Corley Mill Road,
▪ 400 block of Spring Hill Road,
▪ 100 Block of Killian Point Circle,
▪ And at Town Pond Road in Batesburg-Leesville.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
