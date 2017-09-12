Thousands still without power in SC after Tropical Storm Irma

Thousands across South Carolina remained without electricity Tuesday morning, after Tropical Storm Irma knocked out trees and power lines as it made its way through the Palmetto State.
More than 50,000 SCE&G customers were still without power on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., according to the company’s power outage map. The majority of the outages were in Charleston and Beaufort counties, with more than 27,000 residents without power.
In the Midlands, more than 13,000 SCE&G customers were left without power, primarily in Richland, Lexington and Aiken counties. An additional 3,572 Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative customers were also without power, as of 7:30 a.m., Tuesday.
Duke Energy also reported that more than 87,000 customers were without power as of 5:47 a.m., primarily in the Upstate. Down in the Myrtle Beach area, more than 500 customers remain without power, according to the Santee Cooper outage map.
At the height of the storm, nearly 200,000 households were left without power.
It’s unclear how long South Carolina residents will remain without power. Line workers from other states that would otherwise help restore power in South Carolina are spread throughout Florida and Georgia because of Irma.
But some help is on the way. A convoy of more than 100 Arkansas line workers are headed to South Carolina to help restore power, according to a release by the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina on Monday. The Arkansas line workers will join the more than 200 that are coming from other states as well.
