SC Gov. McMaster lifts Irma evacuations ahead of 10 a.m. press conference

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 9:32 AM

SC Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted coastal evacuation orders ahead of a Monday press conference on Irma.

McMaster tweeted the news ahead of a 10 a.m. press conference with other state emergency officials at the S.C. Emergency Management headquarters

The governor last spoke during the storm at 2 p.m. Monday, when South Carolina was still feeling the effects of the tropical storm.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

