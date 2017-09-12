SC Gov. McMaster lifts Irma evacuations ahead of 10 a.m. press conference

0:38 Scenes from Irma's trek through the Midlands Pause

1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

0:46 What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project

0:21 S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster visits evacuee shelter after Irma

0:32 Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

0:36 Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7