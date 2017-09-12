SC Gov. McMaster lifts Irma evacuations ahead of 10 a.m. press conference

SC Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted coastal evacuation orders ahead of a Monday press conference on Irma.
McMaster tweeted the news ahead of a 10 a.m. press conference with other state emergency officials at the S.C. Emergency Management headquarters
Coordinating with local officials, I have lifted evacuation orders, effective at 9:15 for all barrier islands. Tune into 10:00 AM briefing.— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 12, 2017
Locals officials will restrict access to Edisto Beach, Hunting, Fripp and Harbor Islands. HHI, Daufuskie and all of Jasper are open.— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 12, 2017
The governor last spoke during the storm at 2 p.m. Monday, when South Carolina was still feeling the effects of the tropical storm.
Bristow Marchant
