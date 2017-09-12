Irma is gone. Is the rain over in the Midlands?

Irma may be no more, but the rain associated with the once-powerful tropical storm is sticking around the Midlands a bit longer.
Lingering bands of showers and heat may lead to a few thunderstorms on Tuesday, but the chance is low, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
By Wednesday, Irma’s remnants will have made their way west and north of the Midlands. A weak front, however, may help cause showers and thunderstorms.
Irma is also taking with her the cool weather the Midlands enjoyed over the last few days. Temperatures are expected to climb to the low 80s on Tuesday. They’ll continue to inch higher through the weekend, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.
By Friday, it’ll be mostly sunny skies in Midlands.
Forecasters said Hurricane Jose, which is looming in the Atlantic, is expected to remain well off the coast. The latest National Hurricane Center advisory had the Category 1 storm wobbling over the Atlantic through at least Sunday.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
