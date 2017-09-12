When will Columbia-area schools make up their Irma absence?

Richland and Lexington county schools took a day off Monday as the effects of Tropical Storm Irma blew through the area, but they’ll be making up for it.
The question is when – and the answer is, hang on.
Each district has a handful of designated makeup days built into its school-year calendar. Lexington 2 announced its Sept. 11 makeup day will be March 12.
Other district leaders have not yet announced which makeup days they’ll tap for Monday’s absence. And in some districts, the makeup date selected may not be the earliest available on the calendar.
In Richland 1: The choices are Feb. 19, March 30 and May 28
In Richland 2: Oct. 20, Feb. 19, April 27 and June 8
In Lexington 1: Feb. 19, March 30 and May 25
In Lexington 3: Feb. 16, Feb. 19 and March 30
In Lexington 4: Feb. 16, March 30 and June 6
In Lexington-Richland 5: Oct. 6, Nov. 6, Jan. 2, March 30 and April 6
Lexington 2’s remaining makeup days are April 9 and June 4.
When Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina in 2016, most local schools closed for three days in October.
All districts must set aside at least three days in the school year as makeup days. The first three days missed due to snow, extreme weather or other disruptions must be made up. If more than three days are missed during the school year, the local school board can waive up to three days. Also, the State Board of Education has the authority to waive three additional make-up days beyond the three forgiven by the local school board.
