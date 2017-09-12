Charleston soaked but recovering after Irma’s staggering flood

More Videos 0:38 Scenes from Irma's trek through the Midlands Pause 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:46 What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:32 Dumpster floats away in Charleston floodwaters 0:16 Traffic lights dance in the wind and rain 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:58 Building a Chihuly sculpture 1:12 State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:36 Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

IRMA: Video shows flooding along Battery in Charleston Storm surge and high tide combine for flooded streets along historic Battery in Charleston, SC. Facebook user Stylez Exchange Charleston shot video on location. Storm surge and high tide combine for flooded streets along historic Battery in Charleston, SC. Facebook user Stylez Exchange Charleston shot video on location. Courtesy of Stylez Exchange Charleston; posted by smardis@thestate.com

Storm surge and high tide combine for flooded streets along historic Battery in Charleston, SC. Facebook user Stylez Exchange Charleston shot video on location. Courtesy of Stylez Exchange Charleston; posted by smardis@thestate.com