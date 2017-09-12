Charleston soaked but recovering after Irma’s staggering flood

Water had begun to recede Tuesday from downtown Charleston’s historic district and other parts of the Lowcountry after hurricane-related flooding swamped South Carolina’s coast with near record tides.
The city of Charleston was using pumps to siphon some of the water from streets that had turned into flooded avenues Monday as high tides from Hurricane Irma sent sea water into the downtown near the Battery. Tides that swelled to levels unseen in years also had begun to drop.
By mid-morning Tuesday, less than one fifth of the 111 streets that flooded Monday remained closed, according to the city of Charleston.
“The tide went out and we’ve got 12 mobile pumps working throughout the area, trying to get the water out faster,’’city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
Until the work is finished, city police urged the public to stay away from the Battery area.
O’Toole characterized the flooding in downtown Charleston as worse this year than in the previous two years, when an unusual flood and Hurricane Matthew hit. Among the areas downtown that were filled with water were the Market and parts of Broad Street. Most of the closed streets were on the peninsula in the area of the historic district, officials said.
Flooding also occurred in the West Ashley area, but was not as severe as during Matthew in 2016, he said.
Damage assessments were underway in Charleston as local officials tried to determine how much impact Irma had on property. The first floors of many buildings likely suffered the most damage, although that remained to be determined, O’Toole said.
Outside the city, other areas also were beginning to dry out Tuesday. Flooding from the storm mostly was along the immediate coast near the ocean
Beaches, including erosion-prone Folly, suffered heavy damage from the storm, local officials reported. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control planned to view the damage from the air Tuesday.
“We got hit pretty hard, but we’re OK,’’ Folly Beach city administrator Spencer Wetmore said, noting that Folly has power and streets are passable.
But she said the beach was another story.
“Our beach took a really strong hit,’’ ‘Wetmore said. “Just from the look of it, there was really serious erosion out there. I think that’s the main story right now.’’
Overall, most roads in the Charleston area were passable by mid-morning Tuesday, Charleston County officials said.
