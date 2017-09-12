SC game wardens not needed in Florida, head home

Game wardens with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources who headed to Florida to help in what was expected to be a clean up of widespread devastating damage caused by Hurricane Irma are coming home.
“Flooding was not as severe as originally anticipated,” so Florida wildlife officials decided the extra help from South Carolina wasn’t necessary, SC DNR said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The convoy of 50 game wardens and all the equipment they would need had just crossed into Georgia when the change of plans was made.
“We stand ready to go down and help out,” if Florida decides they need the help after all, said DNR spokesman Cpt. Robert McCullough.
They will be back this evening and at their normal duties on Wednesday, the release stated.
