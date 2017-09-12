Convoy of 50 SC DNR game wardens turned around to come home on Tuesday after Florida damage from Hurricane Irma was not as bad as had been anticipated.
Local

SC game wardens not needed in Florida, head home

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 4:35 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Game wardens with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources who headed to Florida to help in what was expected to be a clean up of widespread devastating damage caused by Hurricane Irma are coming home.

“Flooding was not as severe as originally anticipated,” so Florida wildlife officials decided the extra help from South Carolina wasn’t necessary, SC DNR said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The convoy of 50 game wardens and all the equipment they would need had just crossed into Georgia when the change of plans was made.

“We stand ready to go down and help out,” if Florida decides they need the help after all, said DNR spokesman Cpt. Robert McCullough.

They will be back this evening and at their normal duties on Wednesday, the release stated.

