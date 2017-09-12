Should Lexington County’s trash centers close on Sundays? Here’s what council said

A proposal to close 11 centers where thousands of Lexington County residents drop off trash on Sundays was dead on arrival Tuesday.
County Council members turned down the idea even though the change sought by waste hauling companies would have saved an estimated $158,000 a year. The companies — who haul waste from the centers — said they are having trouble retaining staff to handle Sunday pickups, said county wolid waste manager David Eger.
An average of 16,000 vehicles drop off debris, recycling and yard waste each month at the centers, according to county solid waste officials. More people go to the centers on Sundays than any other day of the week, county solid waste manager David Eger said.
"Sunday closing would not be popular," Councilman Larry Brigham of Batesburg-Leesville said.
No vote was taken, but the nine council members made it clear they didn't favor the idea.
The centers are open 52 hours weekly, including four hours on Sundays.
Most centers are in rural areas. But two near Lexington and one near Irmo are among the heaviest used, officials said.
Disposal at the centers is an alternative to paying for curbside collection.
Curbside pickup occurs weekly for nearly 33,000 residences in unincorporated parts of the 758-square-mile county as well in Batesburg-Leesville, Chapin, Irmo, Lexington, Pine Ridge and South Congaree, county officials say.
Fees for that service range from $15-18 monthly.
