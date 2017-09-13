Power still out to nearly 60,000 customers in SC

Power outages in South Carolina resulting from Hurricane Irma dropped to slightly more than 57,000 at midday Wednesday.
The figure is down from a high of nearly 250,000 homes and businesses without power at the height of the storm at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The majority of Wednesday’s outages – more than 34,000 – were Duke Power customers in the Upstate.
SCE&G reported 10,764 outages at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina reported 12,259 customers without power.
Santee Cooper reported less than 5 outages in the Myrtle Beach area, but they were likely not related to Irma.
Hard hit Beaufort County still had 9,682 customers without power by 11 a.m. Charleston County had 9,950 customers still in the dark.
Richland County was down to only 358 businesses and homes without power. Lexington County had 392 customer without power.
In the Upstate, Greenville County had 9,851 customers still awaiting service; Pickens County had 8,443; and Anderson had 7,906.
In 1989, when the Category 4 Hurricane Hugo struck South Carolina, more than 300,000 residences and businesses lost power, according to news accounts.
