Popular TV weatherman Ben Tanner leaving WIS

Posted by Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 13, 2017 4:00 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Popular Columbia TV meteorologist Ben Tanner is leaving WIS, the station announced Wednesday.

Tanner has been with the station for nearly 20 years, WIS said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

His last day at the station will be Thursday, Sept. 14, the station reported.

In its online announcement, the station did not give a reason for Tanner’s departure, saying he “is leaving WIS for new opportunities.”

