Popular TV weatherman Ben Tanner leaving WIS

Popular Columbia TV meteorologist Ben Tanner is leaving WIS, the station announced Wednesday.
Tanner has been with the station for nearly 20 years, WIS said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Tanner leaving WIS after nearly 20 years https://t.co/tnTtmWUKkz pic.twitter.com/QJ3QA4IM0S— WIS News 10 (@wis10) September 13, 2017
His last day at the station will be Thursday, Sept. 14, the station reported.
In its online announcement, the station did not give a reason for Tanner’s departure, saying he “is leaving WIS for new opportunities.”
