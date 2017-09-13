Tropical Storm Irma ‘likely’ closes Hunting Island for the rest of the year. Here’s what it looks like now.

More Videos 1:03 Power outages in South Carolina Pause 1:12 Devine Foods to close 2:10 Opponent, supporter debate BullStreet 0:46 What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:36 Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 3:28 Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 0:33 The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 1:46 Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park Hunting Island State Park became even more susceptible to flooding after Hurricane Matthew took out the sand dune system last October. That's why park manager Daniel Gambrell says the water damage from Tropical Storm Irma is actually worse than it was with Matthew. Two days after Irma, the state park still has up to 3 ft. of water on some of its roadways and parking lots. Park officials say it could be closed for the rest of the year. Here's a look at the damage. Hunting Island State Park became even more susceptible to flooding after Hurricane Matthew took out the sand dune system last October. That's why park manager Daniel Gambrell says the water damage from Tropical Storm Irma is actually worse than it was with Matthew. Two days after Irma, the state park still has up to 3 ft. of water on some of its roadways and parking lots. Park officials say it could be closed for the rest of the year. Here's a look at the damage. Wade Livingston and Ashley Jean Reese wlivingston@islandpacket.com

