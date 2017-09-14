Lugoff man killed in when his car overturned early Thursday

One person was killed when his car ran off the road and overturned early Thursday morning in Richland County.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the driver as 33-year-old James Michael Brantley of Ancrum Ferry Road in Lugoff.
Columbia Police believe weather and speed may have contributed to the accident. According to the preliminary investigation, Brantley was driving west on Screaming Eagle Road in Elgin when he lost control of his car, ran off the road, over-corrected and ran off the other side of the road where his car overturned, police said in a news release.
The Columbia Fire Department assisted in removing Brantley from the vehicle, police said.
Although wearing his seatbelt, Brantley died from blunt force trauma to the head, Watts said.
The accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday at 1445 Screaming Eagle Road in Elgin.
